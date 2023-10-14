“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Nicole Avant, Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins and More to Appear Week of October 16th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of October 16th-20th:

Monday, October 16 – Let’s Get Lit! -What’s Hot Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins ( Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe ) Chloe Gong ( Immortal Longings ) Elizabeth Acevedo ( Family Lore ) Sarah Thankam Mathews ( All This Could be Different ) Jennifer B. Wallace ( Never Enough: When Achievement Culture Becomes Toxic-and What We Can Do About It ) Laurah Norton ( Lay Them To Rest: On the Road With the Cold Case Investigators Who Identify the Nameless )

Tuesday, October 17 – Grit, Grace & Gratitude Daytime Exclusive: Nicole Avant ( Think You’ll Be Happy: Moving Through Grief With Grit, Grace and Gratitude ) Bethann Hardison ( Invisible Beauty ) Raymond Braun (Triathlon athlete; raising awareness on benefits of mental health care and exercise) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, October 18 – Tamron’s Tasting Table: What Are You in the Mood For? Chef Eric Kim (Mom’s Kimchi fried rice) Ruben Santana and daughter Evani (Family recipe from restaurant, Bark Barbeque) Chef Lish Steiling (Developing recipes for Tamron’s upcoming cookbook) Lish and Tamron make their biggest and best crab cake recipe!

Thursday, October 19 Vanessa Bell Calloway ( The Purlie Victorious ) Versha Sharma (Editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue )

Friday, October 20 – SHE’S THE BOSS Robin and Andréa (McBride Sisters; largest Black owned wine company in the country) Ali Budd ( House of Ali )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.