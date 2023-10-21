“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Brooke Burke, Jenna Wolfe and More to Appear Week of October 23rd

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of October 23th-27th:

Monday, October 23 – Not as it Seems Daytime Exclusive: Brooke Burke (Host Penn & Teller: Fool Us ) Lindsey Jacobellis ( Unforgiving; two-time Olympic gold medalist) Performance by Dante Bowe (“Wind Me Up”) Lucy Sparrow (British contemporary artist)

Tuesday, October 24 – Double Lives Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford ( Catfish ) Donna Hayes ( These Broken Roads: Scammed and Vindicated, One Woman’s Story ) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, October 25 – Dynamic Duos Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin ( The Home Edit: Stay Organized: The Ultimate Guide to Making Systems Stick ) Father and daughter go viral for their daily bike ride to school Two best friends who gave birth on the same day and in the same hospital! Performance by Lawrence (“I Feel Confident That I’m Insecure”)

Thursday, October 26 Broadcast Exclusive: Jenna Wolfe shares her personal journey of surgery and recovery after testing positive for the BRCA cancer gene. (Journalist and personal trainer) Eriq La Salle ( Laws of Annihilation ) Jekalyn Carr (new album, Jekalyn ; performance of “I Believe God”)

Friday, October 27 Amanza Smith shares about a near-death experience with a rare bone infection ( Selling Sunset ) Daytime Exclusive: Vic Mensa on his road to self-discovery and celebrating his sobriety. Performance by Vic Mensa (“Blue Eyes” from his new sophomore album Victor ) Rebecca Soto and husband Lauro shares her story of being struck by lightning



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.