“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Angela Lee, Mia St. John and More to Appear Week of October 30th

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of October 30th-November 3rd:

Monday, October 30 – Telling My Secret Mia St. John (Widow, Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John) Daytime Exclusive : B ethany Joy Lenz ( One Tree Hill; breaking out of a cult after 10 years) Performance by B ethany Joy Lenz (New single: “Strawberries”) Keshia Knight Pulliam (Baby update; “Stop Breast Cancer For Life” campaign)

Tuesday, October 31 – Tamron’s Hall-O-Ween Extravaganza! Tamron performs a dance number in this special Halloween show! Tricks, treats, amazing giveaways, and performances All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, November 1 Henry Winkler ( Being Henry )

Thursday, November 2 Exclusive interview: Angela Lee (MMA world champion; “Fight Story” foundation raising awareness around mental health) Guests making meaning out of adversity and inspiring hope while facing the weight of the world

Friday, November 3 – Tamron’s Fall Beauty Bar Alicia Yoon (K-Beauty entrepreneur; viral “glass skin” trend) Jessica Cruel ( Allure ’s editor-in-chief; 2023 Best of Beauty Awards) Chelsea Riggs (Founding member, president of hair brand “Amika”) Rita Hazan (Celebrity stylist with Fall’s hottest hairstyles) Angie Aguirre (Master nail technician) Styles P. (Vegan rapper; healthy snacks and smoothies)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.