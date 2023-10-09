“Tamron Hall” Guest List: TS Madison, Alex Toussaint and More to Appear Week of October 9th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of October 9th-13th:

Monday, October 9 – Unapologetically Me TS Madison ( RuPaul’s Drag Race ; Her personal journey and working with Beyoncé) Ruby Warrington ( Women Without Kids: The Revolutionary Rise of an Unsung Sisterhood ) A family of five who made the life-changing decision to convert a school bus into their home!

Tuesday, October 10 – Activate Your Greatness: Alex Toussaint (Peloton star; Activate Your Greatness ) Sonia Manzano ( Alma’s Way; Maria on Sesame Street ) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, October 11 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date September 7, 2023 Deep dive into the game-changing new class of drugs that help with weight loss Panel of women and men who get candid about their journeys. Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen (endocrinologist, obesity expert; pros and cons of medically treating obesity)

Thursday, October 12 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date September 18, 2023 Angela White, formerly Blac Chyna ( Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test ) Mom who went viral on TikTok for teaching her son’s life lessons so their future partners won’t have to! Matthew A. Cherry ( Young Love )

Friday, October 13 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date September 13, 2023 Cedric The Entertainer ( Flipping Boxcars ) Roy Wood Jr. ( Happy to be Here) Meaghan B. Murphy Performance by Saint Harison (New single, “Ego Talkin’”)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.