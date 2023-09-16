“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Angela White, Cynthia Bailey and More to Appear Week of September 18th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of September 18th-22nd:

Monday, September 18 – Doing the work Angela White, formerly Blac Chyna, (wellness journey; Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test ) Mom who’s teaching her sons life lessons so their future partners won’t have to! Matthew A. Cherry ( Young Love )

Tuesday, September 19 – Against All Odds Daytime Exclusive: Granger Smith and his wife, Amber Bartlett ( Like a River: Finding the Faith and Strength to Move Forward after Loss and Heartache ) Robert Hartwell ( Taking Back The House ; Broadway Collective) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, September 20 – Little Dreamers, Big Dreams 6-year-old author 7-year-old fashion designer 12 year-old Olympic hopeful

Thursday, September 21 – Didn’t See That Coming Melissa Butler and Rosco Spears (The Lip Bar) Tasia & Drew Taylor (Family journey to adopt and foster three teenagers and now expecting a baby) Daughter who turned the tables and gave her mother the gift of life

Friday, September 22 – Lessons in Love Cynthia Bailey ( The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum; rebuilding her life following her second divorce) Couple who met on a plane and are now married Nina Westbrook ( The Relationship Chronicles with Nina Westbrook )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.