“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Christie Brinkley, Kim Fields and More to Appear Week of September 25th

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of September 25th-29th:

Monday, September 25 – Fierce Names in Fashion Christie Brinkley Sai De Silva ( Real Housewives of New York City ) Up-and-Coming Designer Series: Evan Hirsch (Unique shapeshifting designs)

Tuesday, September 26 – Fashion and The Fitness Stars We Love Cody Rigsby ( XOXO, Cody: An Opinionated Homosexual’s Guide to Self-Love, Relationships, and Tactful Pettiness ) Michelle and Sean Clark (owners of “Double Dutch Aerobics) are back to show off their skills! Up-and-Coming Designer Series: Rachel Stevens (Rising star of the fashion world)

Wednesday, September 27 – Dream Big, Hustle Hard Kim Fields (New lifestyle platform promoting wellness) Mikayla Renfrow ( Headline-making adventure Aladdin ) Aliyah Salmon (Multidisciplinary textile artist) Up-and-Coming Designer Series: Jayda Ellis (Couture formal wear; designs from her line, Jaell)

Thursday, September 28 – How it started … How it’s going Leon (Leon & The Peoples) Up-and-Coming Designer Series: Jessica Meiko Foreman (Timeless streetwear looks)

Friday, September 29 – Up-and-Coming Designer Series Finale June Ambrose (Creative director of Puma) Designers from Up-and-Coming Series Surprise appearance by one of the biggest names in fashion



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.