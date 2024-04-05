This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of April 8th-12th:

Monday, April 8 – Ripped From the Headlines Tiera Kennedy (R&B country artist) 105-year-old getting ready for today’s monumental solar eclipse! Deputy and pilot who rescued a man hanging from a cliff share the details behind the dramatic helicopter rescue Meet the youngest New York female pilot Bakery owner behind the “crookie” craze

Tuesday, April 9 – The First-Ever “Tamron Hall” Stylist Series: Eva Marcille ( All the Queen’s Men ) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, April 10 – Up-and-Coming Stylists Series Day 2: Tahiry Jose and D’nay B ( At This Big Age ) Traveling chef who creates over-the-top party buffets that are making him a viral sensation Tamron’s Up-and-Coming Stylists: Hair and fashion stylists

Thursday, April 11 – Up-and-Coming Stylists Series Day 3: Danielle Pinnock ( Ghosts ) Tamron’s Up-and-Coming Stylists: Hair and fashion stylists

Friday, April 12 – Up-and-Coming Stylists Series Finale: Tamron’s Up-and-Coming Stylists Series Concludes Coach Sydney Carter (Game-changing skills and sideline fashion) Danielle Allore-Taylor (Restoring people’s most-treasured childhood possessions)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.