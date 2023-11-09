Teaser Trailer Released for Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2”

Pixar has released on their YouTube page the teaser trailer for Inside Out 2, coming to theaters in June 2024.
What’s Happening:
- Check out the new teaser trailer for Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 coming to theaters in June 2024.
- A new poster for the film was also released:
About Inside Out 2:
- Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions.
- Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up.
- Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety.
- Meanwhile, Amy Poehler (Joy), Phyllis Smith (Sadness), and Lewis Black (Anger) return.
- For this installment, however, Tony Hale will play Fear and Liza Lapira is Disgust.
- The film is directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen.
- Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters Summer 2024.
What They’re Saying:
- Director Kelsey Mann: “Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,” said Mann. “That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.”