Meet the 32 Women Looking for Love on Season 28 of “The Bachelor”

The cast of the 28th season of the hit ABC series The Bachelor has been revealed.

What’s Happening:

Love awaits as 32 extraordinary women – the most to ever arrive at the mansion on night one – make Bachelor history and prepare to open their hearts to Joey Graziadei.

history and prepare to open their hearts to Joey Graziadei. Joey Graziadei is a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, who stole America’s hearts on season 20 of The Bachelorette with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion for others. Before his emotional exit, audiences saw Joey open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love.

with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion for others. Before his emotional exit, audiences saw Joey open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love. As the Bachelor, Joey is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing, and ending his days watching the sunset, but knows he has much more love to give and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.

His journey begins during the 28th season of The Bachelor , which premieres Monday, January 22nd (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST) on ABC.

, which premieres Monday, January 22nd (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST) on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu

The 32 women set to vie for Joey’s heart are the following:

Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.

Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis, Mo.

Chandler, 24, a graphic designer from New York, N.Y.

Chrissa, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia

Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minn.

Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta, Ga.

Erika, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, N.J.

Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas

Jenn, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami, Fla.

Jessica “Jess,” 24, an executive assistant from San Diego, Calif.

Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M.

Kayla, 27, a guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio

Kelsey A., 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans, La.

Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kyra, 26, a paralegal from Miami, Fla.

Eleni “Lanie,” 27, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.

Lauren, 28, a registered nurse from Philadelphia, Penn.

Maria “Lea,” 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii**

Alexandra “Lexi,” 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C.

Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario

Marlena, 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Fla.

Natalie “Nat,” 26, a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario

Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

Samantha “Sam,” 31, a CPA from Nashville, Tenn.

Samantha, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami, Fla.

Sandra, 26, a cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tenn.

Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla.

Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I.

Talyah, 23, an esthetician from Huntington Beach, Calif.

Taylor, 23, a recruiter from Chicago, Ill.

Zoe, 24, an artist from Atlanta, Ga.

**Indicates they previously met Joey on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose