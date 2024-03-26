“The Beach Boys” Documentary Coming to Disney+ This May

Wouldn't It Be Nice if there was a documentary about The Beach Boys? Well if that’s what you’ve been hoping for, Disney+ is happy to oblige.

Through their social accounts, Walt Disney Studios and Disney+ announced that a brand-new documentary on the beloved band from the heyday of the 1960s, The Beach Boys, is coming soon.

Simply titled The Beach Boys , this all-new documentary will debut exclusively on Disney+ on May 24th, 2024.

is a celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come. The documentary will tell the story of the band from their humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with current members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and Bruce Johnston, as well as former member David Marks.

Other interviewees include late members Carl Wilson and Dennis Wilson, as well as former member Blondie Chaplin, in addition to Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder and Don Was.

The Beach Boys is directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny and written by Mark Monroe.

, featuring songs from the film, will be available to stream and download on May 24th, and the group’s iconic 1964 album is being released on Additionally, the group’s only official book, The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys, will be released on April 2nd, via Genesis Publications.