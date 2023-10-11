The Brand New “Disney Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature” is Available Now

Frozen fans will love the brand new Disney Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature, which is officially out today.
What’s Happening:
- It’s officially here! Fans of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning beloved classic, Frozen, can tune in now to this standalone audio-first adventure featuring Anna, Elsa, and Olaf—plus a couple of new friends—just in time to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first film.
- The Disney Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature presented by Macy’s is an exciting, family-friendly collaboration between Disney Publishing Worldwide, ABC Audio, and Walt Disney Animation Studios, promising to delight fans of all ages with exceptional audio storytelling told through 12 episodes.
- The launch of Season 1 of the Disney Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature presented by Macy’s highlights a landmark moment for podcasting as Disney’s first foray into an audio-first extension of a Walt Disney animated franchise.
- Disney Publishing continues to innovate new ways for stories to come to life—from books, comics, and magazines to apps and audiobooks—and the Disney Frozen Podcast is no exception, offering a way to engage in quality screen-free family time.
- Listen to the Disney Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature wherever you listen to podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or access the entire season early and ad-free on Wondery+.
- Explore www.disneybooks.com/FrozenPodcast for additional details.
About Disney Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature:
- Queen Anna has a lot on her plate—there are visitors in her Kingdom, a friend in need, and even the Duke of Weselton’s nephew skulking around.
- So when the Spirits of Nature start acting up, she knows she must solve the problem—and fast—before things get more out of control.
- But when Anna and Elsa travel to the Enchanted Forest, they find mysterious copper machines that are disrupting the natural order of things. Who made these machines and what are they doing in the forest? And more importantly, how do Anna and Elsa stop them?
- Find out where the journey will take them, and along the way you can get to know Queen Disa, the ruler of Sankershus, a kingdom plagued by floods. She has an expertly scientific mind and loves to understand how all things work.
- Her father recently passed and left her the kingdom to look after. She has made the decision to seek help from Arendelle and wants to make sure she’s repaying them in kind—with science!