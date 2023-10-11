The Brand New “Disney Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature” is Available Now

Frozen fans will love the brand new Disney Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature, which is officially out today.

What’s Happening:

It’s officially here! Fans of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning beloved classic, Frozen , can tune in now to this standalone audio-first adventure featuring Anna, Elsa, and Olaf—plus a couple of new friends—just in time to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first film.

presented by Macy's is an exciting, family-friendly collaboration between Disney Publishing Worldwide, ABC Audio, and Wondery.

The launch of Season 1 of the Disney Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature presented by Macy's highlights a landmark moment for podcasting as Disney's first foray into an audio-first extension of a Walt Disney animated franchise.

Disney Publishing continues to innovate new ways for stories to come to life—from books, comics, and magazines to apps and audiobooks—and the Disney Frozen Podcast is no exception, offering a way to engage in quality screen-free family time.

Listen to the Disney Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature wherever you listen to podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or access the entire season early and ad-free on Wondery+.

Explore www.disneybooks.com/FrozenPodcast for more information.

