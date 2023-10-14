The Clawsover of the Century: “Infinity Paws” Comic Series Coming to Marvel Unlimited

Announced today at Marvel’s Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con, Marvel Unlimited is launching a new animal-centric Infinity Comic series, "Infinity Paws,” in spring 2024.
- At the panel, host Ryan Penagos, VP & Creative Executive at Marvel, was joined by Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and monumental comic creators including writers Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman, Jed MacKay, Chip Zdarsky, Al Ewing, and artist Valerio Schiti to give a behind-the-scenes look at Marvel’s biggest books, while peeling back the curtain on the future of the Marvel Universe.
- Penagos announced the upcoming event series, which is written by seasoned Infinity Comic creator Jason Loo and superstar artist and colorist Nao Fuji.
- The series features fan-favorite animals from across the Marvel Universe: Jeff the Land Shark, Carol Danvers’ feline companion Chewie, Alligator Loki, and Lucky the Pizza Dog—all stars of their very own Infinity Comics.
- Check out the new teaser for the upcoming series:
What they’re saying:
- Writer Jason Loo: "’Marvel Meow’ fans will be in for a treat! Or treats. Because we have almost all of your favorite Marvel pets in this giant crossover, from the furry ones to the scaly ones. And I couldn't be more pleased to be joined by the delightfully talented Nao Fuji illustrating this series!"