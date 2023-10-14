The Clawsover of the Century: “Infinity Paws” Comic Series Coming to Marvel Unlimited

Announced today at Marvel’s Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con, Marvel Unlimited is launching a new animal-centric Infinity Comic series, "Infinity Paws,” in spring 2024.

At the panel, host Ryan Penagos, VP & Creative Executive at Marvel, was joined by Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and monumental comic creators including writers Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman, Jed MacKay, Chip Zdarsky, Al Ewing, and artist Valerio Schiti to give a behind-the-scenes look at Marvel’s biggest books, while peeling back the curtain on the future of the Marvel Universe.

Penagos announced the upcoming event series, which is written by seasoned Infinity Comic creator Jason Loo and superstar artist and colorist Nao Fuji.

The series features fan-favorite animals from across the Marvel Universe: Jeff the Land Shark, Carol Danvers’ feline companion Chewie, Alligator Loki, and Lucky the Pizza Dog—all stars of their very own Infinity Comics.

