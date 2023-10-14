The End of the Krakoan Age is Coming in Marvel’s “Fall of the House of X” and “Rise of the Powers of X”

Marvel has had a busy day at New York Comic Con. During the "Marvel: Next Big Thing Pane,” they revealed the beginning of the end of the X-Men’s revolutionary Krakoan Age.

Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, X-Men writer Gerry Duggan, and “X-Men: Red” writer Al Ewing shared shocking details about the pair of intertwined series that will close out mutantkind’s current era this January: "Fall of the House of X" and "Rise of the "Powers of X,” as well as one of the tie-in series spinning out of these events, "Resurrection of Magneto.”

Also debuting at the panel was the startling “X-Men: Fall & Rise” trailer, which gives fans a peek at never-before-seen artwork from these upcoming series.

And it wouldn’t be a new chapter for mutantkind without a gorgeous promotional image from superstar artist Mark Brooks.

In the spirit of his unforgettable art pieces drawn for Krakoan milestones like "House of X" and "Powers of X,” “X of Swords,” and “Destiny X,” Brooks once again spotlights the current stars of the X-Men franchise as they brace themselves for what’s on the horizon. Check out his new art above.

In 2019, fans witnessed the dawn of the Krakoan Age in Jonathan Hickman’s groundbreaking "House of X" and "Powers of X,” two interconnected five-issue limited series that spanned mutant history and future.

Now, the Krakoan Age ends in the same dramatic fashion in "Fall of the "House of X" and "Rise of the "Powers of X.” Each delivering half of the story that will bring the Krakoan Age to its conclusion, the pair of series will feature the X-Men of today and the X-Men of tomorrow as they wage the final war against extinction across their entire existence.

The two series are fittingly crafted by some of the Krakoa’s defining architects, writer Gerry Duggan and artist Lucas Werneck delivering "Fall of the House of X" and writer Kieron Gillen and artist R.B. Silva delivering “Rise of the Powers of X,” plus covers by "House of X" superstar artist Pepe Larraz.

And mutantkind’s survival hinges on the return of their greatest leader and the X-Men’s former archenemy: Magneto.

Following Magneto’s tragic death in last year’s “A.X.E.: Judgment Day,” Storm embarks on an epic quest to restore him to life in "Resurrection of Magneto.” Spinning out of his masterful work on both characters in “X-Men: Red,” Al Ewing brings fans this heart-wrenching four-issue saga alongside artist Luciano Vecchio.

Krakoa has just begun to fight in "Fall of the House of X #1.” Mutantkind has never had a greater fall. From the highs of Krakoa—their own glorious nation, a place where they were safe and happy—to the lowest of lows. Outlawed, hunted, killed, most of their kind missing or dead, and now, one their greatest leaders, Cyclops, is on trial facing a death penalty.

Ready or not

And the fight for Krakoa has been lost in "Rise of the Powers of X #1.” Ten years ago, the mutants returned from their exile to try and reclaim the Earth from the forces of Orchis. They failed. Now, within the victorious Orchis with their gauntlet choking the world, Nimrod and Omega Sentinel put their plan within a plan into action.

They are to summon their binary god to consume everything in their accession. All that stands between them is the X-Men. What can they do? They're the X-Men. They'll find a way. That's their power. So begins a story beyond time and space, with the rise of powers beyond our petty human intelligence.