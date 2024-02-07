“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” Announced for Disney Plus

Please welcome to the stage…The Eras Tour on Disney Plus!

What’s Happening:

Just announced, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will be heading to Disney+

will be heading to Included in the streamable version of the record-breaking concert film will be a performance of the folklore single “Cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs.

single “Cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs. The announcement comes on the heels of Taylor Swift winning her fourth Album of the Year at this past Sunday’s Grammys, breaking the record for most AOTY trophies by a single performer.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is streaming.