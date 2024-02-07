“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” Announced for Disney Plus

Please welcome to the stage…The Eras Tour on Disney Plus!
What’s Happening:
- Just announced, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will be heading to Disney+ on March 15th.
- Included in the streamable version of the record-breaking concert film will be a performance of the folklore single “Cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs.
- The announcement comes on the heels of Taylor Swift winning her fourth Album of the Year at this past Sunday’s Grammys, breaking the record for most AOTY trophies by a single performer.
- Meanwhile, Taylor’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is streaming.
