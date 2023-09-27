The Latin American Original Series “L-POP” Now Streaming On Disney+

All six 30-minute episodes of the Latin American Original series, L-POP, are now streaming on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- The new series invites audiences to discover the fascinating world of K-pop—the successful genre of Korean pop music that is already a global phenomenon—through a story full of music and dance.
- L-POP introduces Andrea (Andrea De Alba), a K-pop fan who decides to form her own cover dance group to win her ultimate dream prize in a music contest: a trip to Seoul.
- The series also presents choreography of the K-pop genre by the renowned Mexican choreographer Guille Gómez together with her agency Danza 3.
- The K-pop aesthetic is also reflected in the costumes, hair, and makeup of the series characters.
- Throughout the episodes, Korean culture is represented with the language, cuisine, and traditions.
- L-POP also features a Koreatown, a location entirely built for the series inspired by the fusion of Korean and Mexican culture.
Cast:
- De Alba
- Isan (Ji-Won)
- Alicia Jaziz (Pau)
- Arantza Ruiz (Indra)
- Macarena Oz (Silvana)
- Juan Fonsalido (Tomás)