Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of “The Lion King” with a Live-to-Film Concert Event at the Hollywood Bowl

The 30th anniversary of The Lion King is set to be celebrated with a spectacular concert/screening at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring a number of cast members from the animated, live-action and theatrical productions of the story.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic The Lion King for two special evenings at the Hollywood Bowl. Experience life in the Pride Lands in an immersive live-to-film concert event featuring the original 1994 film roaring from the Bowl screens while a full orchestra performs Hans Zimmer’s rousing Oscar-winning musical score led by conductor Sarah Hicks.
- The concert event will also feature live performances of the beloved songs written for the film by Sir Elton John and lyricist Sir Tim Rice, including “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” “Circle of Life” and “Hakuna Matata” by original cast singers from the 1994 and 2019 films, including:
- Billy Eichner ("Timon” 2019)
- Oscar winner Jeremy Irons (“Scar” 1994)
- Oscar and Tony Award winner Nathan Lane (“Timon” 1994)
- Ernie Sabella (“Pumbaa” 1994)
- Jason Weaver (“Young Simba” 1994)
- Special guests Bradley Gibson (“Simba” in the Broadway stage production) and EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson will join additional celebrity special guests to be announced, along with a full choir, lively projections on the Bowl shell, fireworks and more!
- The evening also pays tribute to the success and global phenomenon of Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical The Lion King. Cast members from the production will perform select numbers for the first time at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring the show’s award-winning and artistically acclaimed costumes, set design and innovative puppetry.
- The unique concert event will celebrate the timeless story of The Lion King and its evolution over 30 years – from the original 1994 animated film to the 1998 Broadway musical, to 2019’s dramatic live-action film that brought the characters to life in a whole new way, to the present with Walt Disney Studios’ upcoming live-action film Mufasa: The Lion King set to hit theatres later this year.
- Costumes celebrating favorite Lion King characters – Simbas, Timons, Zazus and more are encouraged!
- The Lion King 30th Anniversary – A Live-to-Film Concert Event takes place one weekend only at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, May 24th and Saturday, May 25th.
- Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19th at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 16th at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, April 18th at 10 p.m. PT.