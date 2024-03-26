Animated Version of “The Little Mermaid” Splashing Back to the El Capitan Theatre for Special Engagement

Grab your dinglehoppers, as the beloved 1989 animated classic The Little Mermaid is splashing back to the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre.
What’s Happening:
- Tickets are now on sale for a special theatrical engagement of Disney’s beloved animated classic, The Little Mermaid, at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California.
- The special engagement will run from April 11th–21st, with a Sing-Along fan event screening taking place at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11th.
- Each attendee will receive popcorn, a beverage, and an event credential with their ticket, which is $22.
- Daily showtimes for The Little Mermaid from Monday through Thursday are 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
- Daily showtimes Friday through Sunday are 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
- Tickets, which are $12 for guests of all ages, are on sale now at ElCapitanTheatre.com and Fandango.
About The Little Mermaid:
- Ariel, the fun-loving and mischievous mermaid, is enchanted with all things human. Disregarding her father’s order to stay away from the world above the sea, she swims to the surface and, in a raging storm, rescues the prince of her dreams. Determined to be human, she strikes a bargain with the devious sea witch Ursula and trades her fins and beautiful voice for legs. With her best friend, the adorable and chatty Flounder, and her reluctant chaperone Sebastian, the hilarious, reggae-singing Caribbean crab, at her side, Ariel must win the prince’s love and save her father’s kingdom — all in a heart-pounding race against time.