Tickets for “The Marvels” Going on Sale Tuesday, October 10th

What’s Happening:

Marvel Studios have revealed that tickets for The Marvels will be going on sale on Tuesday, October 10th.

In this short ad, Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) proclaims that “we are at war” and that he needs Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

A lot of action can be seen in the ad, appropriately titled “Fight.” Watch it for yourself below: