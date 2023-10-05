Tickets for “The Marvels” Going on Sale Tuesday, October 10th

Tickets for Marvel’s latest epic, The Marvels, are going on sale this Tuesday, October 10th.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Studios have revealed that tickets for The Marvels will be going on sale on Tuesday, October 10th.
- Alongside that announcement, they released a short new ad for the film.
- In this short ad, Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) proclaims that “we are at war” and that he needs Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).
- A lot of action can be seen in the ad, appropriately titled “Fight.” Watch it for yourself below:
- In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”
- The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh and Samuel L. Jackson.
- Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers.
- The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.
- Marvel Studios’ The Marvels hits U.S. theaters and IMAX on November 10th.