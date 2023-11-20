“The Mighty Ducks” Actor Joss Ackland Passes Away at 95

Joss Ackland, a British actor known for roles in films like Disney’s The Mighty Ducks, has passed away at the age of 95, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Ackland died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday morning.

Ackland is known for roles in films like Lethal Weapon 2 , The Hunt for Red October and Disney’s The Mighty Ducks , in which he played Hans.

, and Disney’s , in which he played Hans. Ackland went on to reprise the role of Hans for D3: The Mighty Ducks .

. Born Sidney Edmond Jocelyn Ackland, he made his acting debut in a supporting role in the 1952 film, Ghost Ship .

. He also played the role of Captain Hook in the musical version of Peter Pan in London’s West End.

in London’s West End. The actor has been described as a “beloved father,” in a family statement obtained by BBC, which also read: “With his distinctive voice and commanding presence, Ackland brought a unique intensity and gravitas to his role. He will be remembered as one of Britain’s most talented and beloved actors.”

Ackland and his late wife Rosemary Kirkcaldy had seven children, one of whom passed away in 1982.

Ackland is survived by his six other children, 32 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.