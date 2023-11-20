“The Mighty Ducks” Actor Joss Ackland Passes Away at 95

Joss Ackland, a British actor known for roles in films like Disney’s The Mighty Ducks, has passed away at the age of 95, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- The Hollywood Reporter reports that Ackland died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday morning.
- Ackland is known for roles in films like Lethal Weapon 2, The Hunt for Red October and Disney’s The Mighty Ducks, in which he played Hans.
- Ackland went on to reprise the role of Hans for D3: The Mighty Ducks.
- Born Sidney Edmond Jocelyn Ackland, he made his acting debut in a supporting role in the 1952 film, Ghost Ship.
- He also played the role of Captain Hook in the musical version of Peter Pan in London’s West End.
- The actor has been described as a “beloved father,” in a family statement obtained by BBC, which also read:
- “With his distinctive voice and commanding presence, Ackland brought a unique intensity and gravitas to his role. He will be remembered as one of Britain’s most talented and beloved actors.”
- Ackland and his late wife Rosemary Kirkcaldy had seven children, one of whom passed away in 1982.
- Ackland is survived by his six other children, 32 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.