Fathom Events To Celebrate 45 Years Of “The Muppet Movie” This June

That’s where we’ll find it, the rainbow connection…in theaters! Thanks to a special anniversary screening of The Muppet Movie marking the 45th anniversary of the hit film in June, hosted by Fathom Events.

What’s Happening:

Fathom Events is announcing that it’s time to put on makeup and it’s to light the lights on June 2nd and 3rd, 2024 when The Muppet Movie celebrates its 45th anniversary with a big screen theatrical showing at theaters everywhere.

They're irresistible! They're irrepressible! They're The Muppets starring in their first full-length movie! After a fateful meeting with a big-time talent agent in a Southern Swamp, Kermit heads for Hollywood to be a star. Along the way, a cast of lovable Muppet characters, including the dazzling Miss Piggy, the charming Fozzie Bear and Gonzo the Great, join him to become movie stars, too! Together they rub elbows with some of the biggest names on the silver screen! Then the evil Doc Hopper tries to thwart Kermit's show biz plans and kidnaps Miss Piggy, Kermit rushes to the rescue and falls right into the evil Doc's trap! Filled with memorable music, this critically acclaimed comedy is a Muppet classic your whole family will enjoy!

Historian and critic Leonard Maltin provides insights into the films, sharing his one-of-a-kind expertise with fans.

You can find what theater near you will be playing the special anniversary showing of the film by checking out the official site, here.

Fathom’s Big Screen Classics series (of which The Muppet Movie is part of this year) is packed with landmark anniversary screenings that span 60 years of cinema. In 2024, the spotlight is on 12 beloved films released from 1939 through 1999 and beyond, headlined by a pair of 85TH Anniversary presentations saluting The Wizard of Oz and Gone with the Wind. From My Fair Lady and White Christmas, to South Park: Bigger, Louder & Uncut and Blazing Saddles, this eclectic lineup offers something for everyone to enjoy, as several of Hollywood’s most iconic offerings return to the big screen.