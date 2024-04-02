The New Korean Political Drama “Uncle Samsik” Will Premiere May 15th on Disney+

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ has announced the release date for the TV series Uncle Samsik.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has announced the release date for the Korean political drama Uncle Samsik .

. There will be a five-episode premiere on Disney+ on May 15 internationally as well as on Hulu

There will be two new episodes per week for the 16-part series. The final three-part season finale will debut on June 19.

Uncle Samsik Synopsis:

“Set in 1960s Korea, the series follows Kim San, an ambitious idealist who is driven to turn his country’s fortunes around.

A recipient of an Albright Scholarship, San wants nothing more than to transform his country into an industrial nation and deliver an American level of affluence to the people of Korea. Determined to become a success, San attracts the attentions of Pak Doochill (Uncle Samsik) a shady fixer who adapts to any situation and takes whatever steps necessary to help him accomplish his goals.

Together, the pair will form an uneasy alliance, navigating the complexities of the established system, united by their shared goal of a prosperous future.”

Cast:

Byun Yohan

Song Kang-ho

Bong Joon-ho

Park Chan-wook

Lee Chang-dong

Kim Jee-woon

Credits:

Uncle Samsik is directed by Shin Yeon-shick.