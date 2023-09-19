“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Visual Effects Supervisor Pete Kozachik Passes Away at 72

Pete Kozachik, the visual effects supervisor for The Nightmare Before Christmas, has passed away at the age of 72, according to KVOA.

Kozachik died September 12 after suffering complications due to aphasia and primary progressive aphasia.

As a visual effects supervisor, he earned an Academy Award nomination for his work on The Nightmare Before Christmas .

. Some of his other credits include Corpse Bride , James and the Giant Peach , Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and The Matrix .

, , and . Before that, he worked as a visual effects camera operator on Howard the Duck , and he went on to contribute to Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Innerspace, Willow, Ghostbusters II, Hudson Hawk and RoboCop3 .

, and he went on to contribute to and . Kozachik was sought out by Tim Burton and Nightmare director Henry Sellick and became a frequent collaborator with the duo.

director Henry Sellick and became a frequent collaborator with the duo. He shared his Academy Award nomination with Eric Leighton, Ariel Velasco-Shaw and Gordon Baker.

Kozachik is survived by his brother, Steve, who is a councilman and vice mayor in Tuscon, Arizona, where the new was first reported by KVOA.