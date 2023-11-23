“The Official Doctor Who Podcast” Set to Launch This Saturday, November 25th

Doctor Who is launching its own official podcast, set to be hosted by Juno Dawson, Tyrell Charles and Christel Dee.

What’s Happening:

The Official Doctor Who Podcast is a three-way panel discussion between author and columnist Juno Dawson, pop culture TikToker and movies podcaster Tyrell Charles, and cosplayer and digital creator Christel Dee, with exclusive insights from showrunner Russell T Davies.

The 30-minute podcast will drop weekly straight after each Doctor Who episode airs on the BBC starting on Saturday, November 25th.

What They’re Saying:

Chris Allen, BBC Studios’ digital content development director: “We were thrilled and honoured when Russell T Davies approached us to produce The Official Doctor Who Podcast. And we were even more excited when Juno, Tyrell and Christel all said yes to hosting. Publishing the podcast both in audio via all major podcast platforms, and in video on YouTube means we can reach Doctor Who viewers everywhere, and we hope you join in our conversation.”

The first of the three Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, “The Star Beast,” will debut on November 25th, with the remaining two specials to be released on December 2nd and 9th – available internationally on Disney+.