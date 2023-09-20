“The Parent Trap” Stars Learn of Their Historical Connection Thanks to New Series from Ancestry

The 1998 remake of The Parent Trap has become a beloved classic for many Disney fans and two of its stars recently reunited for a very interesting reason. Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix were the subjects of Ancestry’s new YouTube series “unFamiliar.”

Walter, who played Chessy, and Hendrix, who played Meredith Blake, were enemies on screen but are very good friends in the real world.

The two got together for the first episode of Ancestry’s “unFamiliar,” which drops celebrities and their relatives into untold stories of their past.

In the episode, which can be seen below, Hendrix surprises Walter by showing up to reveal that their great great-grandparents lived on the same street in New York City in the earl 1900s.

The two agree that it is likely they knew each other as they share this emotional moment.

Watch the episode below: