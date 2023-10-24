The Power of the Sentry Falls Into New Hands in New Marvel Comics Series

The Sentry is back in an all-new series by two of Marvel’s most promising new creators, writer Jason Loo and artist Luigi Zagaria. The saga of Bob Reynolds and the Sentry was one of the defining Marvel Comics mysteries of the 2000s, and now, it’s time to reveal a whole new layer behind Marvel’s Golden Guardian.

Bob Reynolds is long gone, but the limitless power of the Sentry can never be destroyed, and if he doesn’t return to claim it, others will… Who will be next to wield the power of a million exploding suns?

Today, fans can check out all the covers for “Sentry #1″ and designs for some of the new characters who will seize on the opportunity to take over as Sentry.

From various walks of life, some will use the power to make the world a better place while others will unleash its full destructive potential! In the end, only one will walk away as the new Sentry—ready to impact the Marvel Universe for better or for worse.

The Sentry is dead, but ordinary people all over the world are suddenly manifesting his powers and experiencing snippets of Bob Reynolds’ memories. But not everyone can be trusted with such responsibility, sparking a violent conflict to control the Sentry’s legacy.

Will one of them survive long enough to emerge as the new Sentry? Or will their newfound power destroy them? When Misty Knight and Jessica Jones cross paths in search of answers, they open an investigation that will change everything you think you know about the Sentry.

Who will be the new Sentry? Check out the covers and designs now and find out when “Sentry #1″ hits stands on December 6.

What they’re saying: