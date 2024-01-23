“The Proposal” Coming to the El Capitan Theatre Next Month

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Disney’s 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal will be coming to the El Capitan Theatre next month.
- The Proposal, which premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in 2009, stars Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds.
- The El Capitan’s website offers the following synopsis for the film:
- She's a Type-A Manhattan executive with a she-devil reputation, he's her harried assistant – but getting this odd couple married is the only way she won't lose her immigration visa in this deft comedy.
- The Proposal will be screened multiple times each day starting Friday, February 2 through Wednesday, February 7.
- Showtimes are as follows:
- Friday, February 2: 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm
- Saturday, February 3: 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm
- Sunday, February 4: 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm
- Monday, February 5: 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm
- Tuesday, February 6: 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm
- Wednesday, February 7: 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm
- Tickets are available now for $12 each for all ages. You can get yours here.