“The Santa Clauses” Inspired Roller Rink Coming to Westfield Century City for One Day Only on Tuesday, November 7th

The Santa Clauses is bringing the holidays early to Westfield Century City on Tuesday, November 7th, when the Southern California mall will be transformed into the North Pole.

What’s Happening:

Celebrate the second season of the Disney+ The Santa Clauses at Westfield Century City, which will be transformed into the North Pole!

at Westfield Century City, which will be transformed into the North Pole! Santa’s best helpers are throwing a massive party at what looks like the North Pole’s chillest ice rink, but is actually a rockin’ roller disco – complete with iconic North Pole set pieces directly from the series, epic elf performances, an interactive snow globe, as well as exclusive merchandise and photo opps.

Attendees are asked, but not required, to bring a new unwrapped toy to participate in the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive benefiting Toys for Tots.

This one day event will take place on Tuesday, November 7th from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Westfield Century City in Century City, CA.

About The Santa Clauses Season 2:

In the series’ sophomore season, the Calvin family is back at the North Pole, as Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) continues his role as Santa Claus after his retirement plans were thwarted when he failed to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Cal (Austin Kane) to eventually take over the “family business” as Santa Claus.

In addition to Tim Allen, who will executive produce and reprise the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin, season two stars: Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus Devin Bright as Noel Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as Kris Kringle Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa

Matilda Lawler will also reprise her role of Santa’s chief of staff, Betty, as a recurring guest star along with: Tracy Morgan as the Easter Bunny Marta Kessler as Olga Liam Kyle as Gary Isabella Bennett as Edie Sasha Knight as Crouton Ruby Jay as Riley Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch

Alongside Allen, award-winning Jack Burditt ( 30 Rock , Modern Family

, Season two of The Santa Clauses will debut with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, November 8th, followed by new episodes weekly.