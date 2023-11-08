Father and Daughter Co-Stars of “The Santa Clauses” Play “Who’s More Likely To!” in New Featurette

Celebrating the debut of the second season of The Santa Clauses on Disney+ today, a new featurette has star Tim Allen and his real-life daughter and co-star Elizabeth Allen-Dick playing “Who’s More Likely To!”

What’s Happening:

In this fun little video, Allen and his daughter co-star answer various questions, such as “who’s more likely to forget their lines?” and “who’s more likely to call mom for help?”

Watch the featurette for yourself below:

As Scott begins to train Cal to take over the proper Santa mantle, Carol becomes the de facto brains behind the North Pole operation and Sandra continues to utilize her gift of talking to animals.

While everything begins to go smoothly, a Santa from the past returns with a vengeance. Played by Eric Stonestreet, Magnus Anatas (aka The Mad Santa) has arrived in the modern world to take back the Claus name, much to the chagrin of the Calvin family.

Add in Gabriel Iglesias and Tracy Morgan to the cast and there’s a healthy dose of craziness happening in the North Pole this Christmas.

Season 2 of The Santa Clauses is now streaming on Disney+. Be sure to check out Bill’s review