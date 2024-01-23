Emmy-Winning “The Simpsons” Producer John Bush Passes Away at Age 69

Emmy-winning producer John Bush, who has worked on animated shows including The Simpsons, Family Guy and X-Men Evolution, has passed away at the age of 69, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Bush passed away on November 23rd, 2023 due to B-cell lymphoma of the brain stem, his friend Kevin Bannerman announced.
- He was born on July 6th, 1954 in Minnesota, moving to Tokyo at the age of six before returning to the U.S.
- Some of his additional credits include King of the Hill, New Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost, The Brave Little Toaster films, Clerks, Edgar & Ellen and the 2015 movie Open Season: Scared Silly.
- He received his Emmy in 2001 for his producing work on The Simpsons, sharing the prize for outstanding animated program with the likes of James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean.
- He was nominated for another Emmy the next year and spent three seasons on the show (2000-02) as an animation executive producer.
- Bush was active in the gay rights community in San Francisco and Los Angeles and loved movies of all kinds — but especially musicals, and especially those starring Barbra Streisand or Julie Andrews, Bannerman said.
- Survivors include his sister, Mary, brother Rick and niece Taylyn. A memorial service is set for noon on Sunday in Los Angeles.