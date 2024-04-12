Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of April 15th-19th:

Monday, April 15 George Lopez joined by his daughter, Mayan Lopez ( Lopez vs. Lopez )

Tuesday, April 16 Michael Douglas ( Franklin ) Keith Boykin (author, Why Does Everything Have to Be About Race? )

Wednesday, April 17 35th-anniversary reunion with the cast of A Different World : Jasmine Guy Kadeem Hardison Dawnn Lewis Cree Summer Darryl Bell Debbie Allen Huey Lewis ( Heart of Rock and Roll )

Thursday, April 18 Climate Week: Jennifer Granholm (Secretary of Energy) Chris O’Dowd ( The Big Door Prize )

Friday, April 19 Corey Stoll ( Appropriate ) Climate Week: Ginger Zee (ABC News Chief Meteorologist and Chief Climate correspondent)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.