“The View” Guest List: 45th Anniversary Reunion with Cast of “Taxi” and More Week of December 11th

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of December 11th-15th:

Monday, December 11 Exclusive 45th Anniversary Reunion with Danny DeVito, Judd Hirsch, Carol Kane, Tony Danza, Marilu Henner and Christopher Lloyd ( Taxi ) “12 Days of Holidays”

Tuesday, December 12 Billy Porter ( Black Mona Lisa ) “12 Days of Holidays”

Wednesday, December 13 Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson and Blitz Bazawule ( The Color Purple ) Hot Holiday Toys with Elizabeth Werner “12 Days of Holidays”

Thursday, December 14 Tracee Ellis Ross ( Candy Cane Lane ; America Fiction ) “12 Days of Holidays”

Friday, December 15 Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard ( Memory ) Performance by Darlene Love with Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul (“Christmas, Baby Please Come Home”) “12 Days of Holidays” concludes



