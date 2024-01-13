“The View” Guest List: Vice President Kamala Harris and More to Appear Week of January 15th

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of January 15th-19th:

Monday, January 15 The View celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day Colman Domingo ( Rustin ) Yusef Salaam (Member of the Exonerated Five; New York City’s 9th City Council District representative) Performance from Broadway’s The Wiz with Nichelle Lewis

Tuesday, January 16 Jonathan Karl ( This Week with George Stephanopoulos ; Tired of Winning )

Wednesday, January 17 Daytime Exclusive: “The Political View” with Vice President Kamala Harris live in studio

Thursday, January 18 Clive Owen ( Monsieur Spade ) Tim Alberta ( The Kingdom, the Power and the Glory )

Friday, January 19 Jodie Foster joined by Kali Reis ( True Detective )



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.