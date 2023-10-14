“The View” Guest List: Dolly Parton, Kerry Washington and More to Appear Week of October 16th

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes Presidential candidate, Will Hurd.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of October 16th-20th:

Monday, October 16 Kerry Washington ( Thicker Than Water: A Memoir )

Tuesday, October 17 Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner (Cast of Shark Tank John Grisham ( The Exchange )

Wednesday, October 18 Rachel Maddow ( Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism ) Dolly Parton ( Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones )

Thursday, October 19 Nathan Lane and Bowen Yang ( Dicks: The Musical ) Exclusive interview: Linda Evangelista (Breast Cancer Awareness Month)

Friday, October 20 “50th Anniversary of Hip Hop” performance



The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.