The Walt Disney Family Museum Shares Conversation with Margaret Kerry

The Walt Disney Family Museum has shared a clip from their recent conversation with Magaret Kerry, the actress who helped bring Tinker Bell to life.
- In conjunction with their exhibition of Margaret Kerry's ballet slippers as part of their celebration of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, The Walt Disney Family Museum shared a clip from their recent conversation with Kerry.
- The conversation covers her performance as the live-action reference model for Tinker Bell in Peter Pan (1953), what it was like to work with Disney Legend Marc Davis and the story behind her ballet slippers on display.
- In discussing her audition for Tinker Bell with Davis, Kerry explains just how much she and Tinker Bell really are one in the same:
- “I said what do you want Tinker Bell to be? Do you want her to be ditzy like Betty Boop or do you want her to be a know it all like Queen of the Faeries? [Davis] said ‘Margaret, we want her to be you.’ And I said ‘golly gee, I think I can do that.’”
- Check out the conversation with Margaret Kerry below:
- You can learn more about The Walt Disney Family Museum and see what programs they have to offer here.