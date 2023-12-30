The Walt Disney Family Museum Shares Conversation with Margaret Kerry

The Walt Disney Family Museum has shared a clip from their recent conversation with Magaret Kerry, the actress who helped bring Tinker Bell to life.

In conjunction with their exhibition of Margaret Kerry's ballet slippers as part of their celebration of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, The Walt Disney Family Museum shared a clip from their recent conversation with Kerry.

The conversation covers her performance as the live-action reference model for Tinker Bell in Peter Pan (1953), what it was like to work with Disney Legend Marc Davis and the story behind her ballet slippers on display.

In discussing her audition for Tinker Bell with Davis, Kerry explains just how much she and Tinker Bell really are one in the same: "I said what do you want Tinker Bell to be? Do you want her to be ditzy like Betty Boop or do you want her to be a know it all like Queen of the Faeries? [Davis] said 'Margaret, we want her to be you.' And I said 'golly gee, I think I can do that.'"

Check out the conversation with Margaret Kerry below: