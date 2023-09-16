“The Wonder Years” Canceled After Two Seasons at ABC

ABC has decided to cancel The Wonder Years after the comedy series recently concluded its second season, according to Deadline.

, the reboot of the classic sitcom, has been canceled just a month after the conclusion of its second season. The series was originally slated for a midseason return before being pushed to summer, which, as Deadline reports, hinted at the cancelation as broadcast scripted series slated for summer are typically likely to be canceled.

ranked as the lowest-rated and least watched ABC series this summer, including the network’s unscripted As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue, ABC is still withholding renewal decisions on “bubble series” The Rookie: Feds and Home Economics.

About The Wonder Years: