“The Wonder Years” Canceled After Two Seasons at ABC

ABC has decided to cancel The Wonder Years after the comedy series recently concluded its second season, according to Deadline.
- The series was originally slated for a midseason return before being pushed to summer, which, as Deadline reports, hinted at the cancelation as broadcast scripted series slated for summer are typically likely to be canceled.
- The Wonder Years ranked as the lowest-rated and least watched ABC series this summer, including the network’s unscripted
- As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue, ABC is still withholding renewal decisions on “bubble series” The Rookie: Feds and Home Economics.
About The Wonder Years:
- The second season of The Wonder Years, based in the late 1960s, followed the coming of age story of Dean Williams (Elisha “EJ” Williams) in Montgomery, Alabama.
- The cast included Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O'Neil, and Milan Ray.
- Don Cheadle narrates The Wonder Years as the adult Dean.
- Guest stars in season two included Patti LaBelle, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Donald Faison, Phoebe Robinson, and Bradley Whitford, among others.
- The series was executive produced by Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Marc Velez, and Bob Daily and was produced by 20th Television.
- The season finale of The Wonder Years aired Wednesday, August 16th on ABC.