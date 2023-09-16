“The Wonder Years” Canceled After Two Seasons at ABC

ABC has decided to cancel The Wonder Years after the comedy series recently concluded its second season, according to Deadline.

  • The Wonder Years, the reboot of the classic sitcom, has been canceled just a month after the conclusion of its second season.
  • The series was originally slated for a midseason return before being pushed to summer, which, as Deadline reports, hinted at the cancelation as broadcast scripted series slated for summer are typically likely to be canceled.
  • The Wonder Years ranked as the lowest-rated and least watched ABC series this summer, including the network’s unscripted
  • As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue, ABC is still withholding renewal decisions on “bubble series” The Rookie: Feds and Home Economics.

About The Wonder Years:

  • The second season of The Wonder Years, based in the late 1960s, followed the coming of age story of Dean Williams (Elisha “EJ” Williams) in Montgomery, Alabama.
  • The cast included Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O'Neil, and Milan Ray.
  • Don Cheadle narrates The Wonder Years as the adult Dean.
  • Guest stars in season two included Patti LaBelle, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Donald Faison, Phoebe Robinson, and Bradley Whitford, among others.
  • The series was executive produced by Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Marc Velez, and Bob Daily and was produced by 20th Television.
  • The season finale of The Wonder Years aired Wednesday, August 16th on ABC.
