“The X-Files” Star Gillian Anderson Joins Cast of “TRON: Ares”

Gillian Anderson, star of the beloved sci-fi series The X-Files, has reportedly joined the cast of Disney’s upcoming third film in the TRON franchise, TRON: Ares.

Best known for her role as Dana Scully in The X-Files , Anderson is now set to appear in TRON: Ares .

, Anderson is now set to appear in . Details on her role in the film are not known at this time, as is the case with plot details for the film as a whole.

In addition to The X-Files , a franchise now owned by Disney, Anderson is known for roles in series like The Crown , Sex Education and Hulu The Great .

, a franchise now owned by Disney, Anderson is known for roles in series like , and . She has won two Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes for her work in The X-Files and The Crown.

More on TRON: Ares: