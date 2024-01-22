“The X-Files” Star Gillian Anderson Joins Cast of “TRON: Ares”

Gillian Anderson, star of the beloved sci-fi series The X-Files, has reportedly joined the cast of Disney’s upcoming third film in the TRON franchise, TRON: Ares.
- Best known for her role as Dana Scully in The X-Files, Anderson is now set to appear in TRON: Ares.
- Details on her role in the film are not known at this time, as is the case with plot details for the film as a whole.
- In addition to The X-Files, a franchise now owned by Disney, Anderson is known for roles in series like The Crown, Sex Education and Hulu’s The Great.
- She has won two Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes for her work in The X-Files and The Crown.
More on TRON: Ares:
- TRON: Ares is set to star Jared Lero, Jodie-Turner Smith, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, and Cameron Monaghan.
- Little is known about the film other than the director’s brief mention that it’s to tackle AI and what it means/takes to be human.
- It’s unclear if former cast members will return, including Jeff Bridges, Olivia Wilde, or Garrett Hedlund.
- TRON, TRON: Legacy, and the animated series TRON: Uprising are now available to stream on Disney+.
- TRON: Ares would mark the fourth time Disney has worked with Joachim Ronning, who previously helmed Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
- The film will be produced by Emma Ludbrook, Jeffrey Springer and Leto.
- TRON, the 1982 film that starred Bridges and was set inside the computer program called the Grid, where a computer hacker is abducted and forced to participate in gladiatorial games. The film became a cult classic, and over the years the following grew and demanded a sequel, which was inevitably released in 2010, with TRON: Legacy.
- That film saw Bridges reprising his role and Garret Hedlund and Olivia Wilde joining the franchise. That film grossed $400 million globally, and Disney has been trying to figure out how to continue the franchise since.
- The TRON: Ares script is by Jesse Wigutow and is said to be considered the sequel to TRON: Legacy, which itself was directed by Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joe Kosinski.