Things Go Bump in the Night in New Clip from “Goosebumps” Series Coming to Disney+ and Hulu

We are just a few days away from the five-episode debut of the new Goosebumps series coming to both Disney+ and Hulu and a new clip from the series has been released to get fans even more excited.

This new clip, titled “Haunted House,” sees Isaiah (Zack Morris), James (Miles McKenna) and Allison (Rhinnan Payne) preparing for a Halloween party in what may or may not be a real haunted house.

Of course, the lights go out, a door creaks and things start to get a little bit spooky before the someone surprises the three kids.

Check out the new clip below and watch Goosebumps when it debuts on both Disney+ and Hulu this Friday the 13th:

More on Goosebumps:

From Disney Branded Television and Sony Pictures Television, the 10-part series will launch with a five-episode drop on Friday, October 13 as part of Disney+’s Hallowstream and Hulu’s Huluween celebrations, with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly.

Additionally, the series’ first two episodes will air on Freeform

Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

Published by Scholastic, Goosebumps is one of the bestselling book series of all time, with more than 400 million books in print in 32 languages.

