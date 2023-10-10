Things Go Bump in the Night in New Clip from “Goosebumps” Series Coming to Disney+ and Hulu

We are just a few days away from the five-episode debut of the new Goosebumps series coming to both Disney+ and Hulu and a new clip from the series has been released to get fans even more excited.
- This new clip, titled “Haunted House,” sees Isaiah (Zack Morris), James (Miles McKenna) and Allison (Rhinnan Payne) preparing for a Halloween party in what may or may not be a real haunted house.
- Of course, the lights go out, a door creaks and things start to get a little bit spooky before the someone surprises the three kids.
- Check out the new clip below and watch Goosebumps when it debuts on both Disney+ and Hulu this Friday the 13th:
More on Goosebumps:
- From Disney Branded Television and Sony Pictures Television, the 10-part series will launch with a five-episode drop on Friday, October 13 as part of Disney+’s Hallowstream and Hulu’s Huluween celebrations, with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly.
- Additionally, the series’ first two episodes will air on Freeform on October 13th, as part of its 31 Nights of Halloween programming.
- Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.
- Published by Scholastic, Goosebumps is one of the bestselling book series of all time, with more than 400 million books in print in 32 languages.
Cast:
- Justin Long
- Rachael Harris
- Zack Morris
- Isa Briones
- Miles McKenna
- Ana Yi Puig
- Will Price