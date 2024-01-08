“Wish” Directors Share Details About The Song “This Wish” In New Video From The Academy

With awards season now officially started, the directors of Disney’s Wish sat down with The Oscars for part of their Scene at The Academy series to share more about the signature song from their film.

A new video from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences takes a look at the signature song from the newest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Wish.

In the video, an entry in their Scene at The Academy series on the official Oscars YouTube channel, Wish directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn take a deep dive into the song, “This Wish,” as sung by Ariana DeBose who portrays Asha in the film.

is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Peter Del V echo Frozen, Frozen 2) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish is currently playing only in theaters.