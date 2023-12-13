Today is Disney Legend Dick Van Dyke’s 98th Birthday

Today is Disney Legend Dick Van Dyke's 98th birthday. Disney Parks shared on their Instagram page a birthday post as well as photos of memories from this iconic actor.

What’s Happening:

  • Today is Disney Legend Dick Van Dyke's 98th birthday.
  • Disney shared a post on their Instagram page saying, “Happy 98th Birthday to Dick Van Dyke! A Disney Legend who's beloved and liked. To all of our fans who wish to partake, help us celebrate his big day by replying with a birthday cake.”

  • Dick Van Dyke is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer with a career spanning six decades.
  • He is best known for Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Bye Bye Birdie, and the television series The Dick Van Dyke Show.

