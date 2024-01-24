Tom Holland’s Box Office Bonus was Mistakenly Sent to the Wrong Actor

It’s no secret that Marvel stars are paid large sums of money to bring our favorite superheroes to life. However, it could certainly be a bit shocking to see one of their paychecks mistakenly sent to you. That was exactly the case for actor Tom Hollander.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers , Hollander told a story about mistakenly being sent a box office bonus check that was meant for Tom Holland.

Hollander – who is known for roles in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean films, Pride & Prejudice and much more – explained that he and Holland were briefly represented by the same agency.

The actor said he received a payment slip for an Avengers film, presumably Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame: "I went to see my friend who was doing theater in England. I sat smugly in the audience just having done a BBC show for $30,000 … the interval came and I checked my email and I got one from the agency saying, 'Payment slip for first box office bonus for The Avengers.' And I thought 'I don't think I'm in The Avengers.'"

Hollander referred to the check as "an astonishing amount of money": "It was not his salary. It was his first box-office bonus. Not the whole box-office bonus, the first one. And it was more money than I'd ever [seen]. It was a seven-figure sum."

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame are two of the top six highest grossing films of all time, grossing a combined total of nearly $5 billion, and Holland starred in both.

and are two of the top six highest grossing films of all time, grossing a combined total of nearly $5 billion, and Holland starred in both. You can see Hollander’s appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in the video below: