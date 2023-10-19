Tonight’s “The Golden Bachelor,” “Bachelor in Paradise” Delayed Due to President Biden’s Speech

ABC has announced that tonight’s episodes of The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise will be delayed a bit due to President Joe Biden’s speech.
- ABC made the announcement on X, where the network explained that The Golden Bachelor will likely begin at about 8:22 PM ET while Bachelor in Paradise is planned to start at about 9:24 PM ET.
- The two shows typically begin at 8 PM ET and 9PM ET, respectively.
- They also explain that only Eastern and Central times will be affected, Pacific air times will remain the same.
- See the full post below:
About The Golden Bachelor:
- After more than 20 years of fostering love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years.
- On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?
- The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
About Bachelor in Paradise:
- Nearly a year since the last tropical rendezvous, Bachelor in Paradise returned in September to ABC with a cast of standouts and fan favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.
- With Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams returning to the bar, these singles as hot as the sun are ready to take another shot at love.
- The ninth season of the hit series airs, Thursdays on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.