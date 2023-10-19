Tonight’s “The Golden Bachelor,” “Bachelor in Paradise” Delayed Due to President Biden’s Speech

ABC has announced that tonight’s episodes of The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise will be delayed a bit due to President Joe Biden’s speech.

ABC made the announcement on X, where the network explained that The Golden Bachelor will likely begin at about 8:22 PM ET while Bachelor in Paradise is planned to start at about 9:24 PM ET.

They also explain that only Eastern and Central times will be affected, Pacific air times will remain the same.

Important update for tonight's airings of #TheGoldenBachelor and #BachelorInParadise. Both shows will air in their entirety. pic.twitter.com/229AasnLZr — ABC (@ABCNetwork) October 19, 2023

About The Golden Bachelor:

After more than 20 years of fostering love on The Bachelor , The Bachelorette Bachelor in Paradise , The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years.

, showcases a whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years. On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC.

About Bachelor in Paradise: