What is the measure of a man? The timeless story of a non-human life striving to be more is the subject of 1999’s Bicentennial Man. Robin Williams gives one of his best performances as the android Andrew who is searching for more than just being someone’s property.

Logline

In the distant future (at least it was during the time of the release of this film) the Martin family purchase an android to help with menial tasks around their house and supervision of their children. At first, the family sees the android as another tool to make their life better. Soon they learn that there is more to this purchased machinery. Given the name Andrew, the android grows and learns.

Day to day Andrew becomes more human. Encouraged by his owner’s Sir and Ma’am, Andrew is less of an appliance and more a member of the family. Sir takes him on as a child and strives to educate Andrew like one of his kids. For each year that passes, Sir helps Andrew grow beyond his machinery, and protects his memories and abilities from being tampered with by the manufacturer. While this is a great time of growth for Andrew, he craves independence and freedom. He eventually leaves the Martin family to discover his own life.

From searching for androids like him, to making peace with Sir before he dies, Andrew is on a quest to improve himself. With the help of Rupert Burns, a scientist that will use the brilliance of Andrew to help him achieve a more human look and feel, Andrew is able to transform from robot to man.

With a human look, an internal organ system and emotions, Andrew falls in love with Portia, the granddaughter of his original charge, Little Miss. With Portia, Andrew has found the last piece of his humanity, someone to love and share his life.

They grow old together, and though he is initially rejected by the government to be recognized as a human, Andrew takes steps to live his life as human as possible.

High Praise

I loved this movie when it came out, and it has gotten better with age. Robin Williams is magnificent. In Bicentennial Man, he plays the most human of characters, and his growth as Andrew is award worthy. Only Robin Williams could make me empathize with a robot so quickly. His turn as Andrew is heartfelt, emotional, and subtle. He doesn’t rely on his booming power of insanity/laughter, but it is the simplest gestures that Williams does that makes Andrew Martin so incredible.

The supporting cast is comprised of Sam Neil, Wendy Crewson, Oliver Platt, Bradley Whitford, and Stephen Root. This is a stacked group of talent that brings Bicentennial Man to the screen.

Oliver Platt once again takes a mediocre character so valuable and important. Rupert is a tool for Andrew’s growth, but Oliver Platt could sit on a stool and read the phone book for two hours and I would pay to see that on a big screen.

What Were They Thinking?

The movie is long. It could have had a few minutes trimmed off to help tighten the narrative. During Andrew’s odyssey to find other androids like him, could have been trimmed to a few short moments. It felt like it lasted too long.

Backlot Knowledge

The movie was nominated for Best Makeup at the 2000 Oscars.

Robin Williams and Embeth Davidtz were nominated for their work at the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards (I miss Blockbuster).

When Andrew tells jokes with the Martin family, this scene was ad libbed by Williams. The laughter of the cast is genuine.

Robin Williams blamed Disney for the movie flopping because they cut the budget which resulted in several scenes being cut. This set back the relationship with Disney and Williams yet again.

Chris Columbus stated that he really liked the film and wanted to make his first sci-fi film, but the production was more than he expected and thinks that another director would have done the film better justice.

Tim Allen reportedly turned down the role of Andrew for Galaxy Quest.

The movie had been originally planned with Tom Hanks in mind for the lead and Wolfgang Petersen in the director’s chair.

The story is based on a novella from acclaimed sci-fi author Isaac Asimov, which was published in 1976.

Apparently in a later comedy routine, Robin Williams talks about his regret at making the film.

Adam Savage of MythBusters worked on the special effects for the film.

worked on the special effects for the film. Robin Williams does not appear in his human form until the one hour and fourteen-minute mark.

The movie premiered with a weekend return of more than $8 million.

Critical Response

{Snub-Skip this Film, Overexposed-Desperate for Something to Watch, Money Shot-A Perfect Film For Any Device, Magic Hour– You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen, Award Worthy– This Film is Cinema.}

I know that Bicentennial Man was not well received when it was first released, but the movie going audience missed out. This was an incredible film with Robin Williams at his best. I loved how heartfelt and restrained his performance is, which hit me in the heart when I first watched it in 1999 and continues to upon this recent rewatch.

There have been many versions of this story about a robot who wants to be human. Pinocchio is one of the most famous examples of this narrative, but what I like about Bicentennial Man is that I can empathize with Andrew instantly. For many robots who want to be a human story, I find it hard to like most characters, including Pinocchio.

Robin Williams captured something magical on screen with his performance as Andrew, and it’s time for everyone to revisit Bicentennial Man.

My love for this film is eternal because it’s sentimental and timeless.

Bicentennial Man gets the Award Worthy rating. It is light years better than many other films that have won the Academy Award.

Call Sheet

Robin Williams as Andrew

Sam Neil as Sir

Wendy Crewson as Ma’am

Oliver Platt as Rupert Burns

Embeth Davidtz as Little Miss / Portia

Production Team:

Directed by Christopher Columbus

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / 1492 Pictures / Columbia Pictures

Written by Nicholas Kazan and Robert Silverberg

Release Date: December 17, 1999

Budget: $100 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $58,223,861

Worldwide Box Office Total: $87,423,861

Coming Attractions

Next week, a look back at the gymnastics teen comedy, Stick It.