It wasn’t a Touchstone or Hollywood Pictures production, but Bruce Almighty was distributed in several international markets by Disney’s Buena Vista, so this Jim Carrey comedy is a part of the Disney family in the same way as a distant cousin that is twice removed.

Logline

Bruce Nolan feels like he is going nowhere in life. Instead of having to report on the local interest stories, Bruce hopes to land the new anchor position at the television station he works for. When he is passed over for Evan Baxter, Bruce gets angry.

Taking his anger out on God, Bruce loudly proclaims that God has deserted him and the journalist ridicules the Almighty one. When Bruce meets God and is given a taste of the power and responsibility that God holds, the journalist doesn’t use his new powers for good.

He gets his job back, gets Evan Baxter fired, attracts public attention for his unbelievable ability to get exclusive stories, and gains fame in Buffalo. The problem is that Bruce neglects his long supportive girlfriend Grace and the people that he is responsible for now that he has God like powers.

Bruce is going to have to decide how he wants to live his life. With almighty powers, is Bruce going to selfishly abuse this gift, and thus neglect the needs of everyone? Or, will he truly find happiness and repair the damage he has done to Grace? For Bruce Nolan, life is tough, supreme power is impossible.

High Praise

Jim Carrey is fantastic in this role. He has the perfect combination of swagger, silliness, humor, and a likeability factor that other actors may not be able to pull off in the role. His character Bruce is someone anyone can connect with. Everyone has been at that point of Bruce’s life, and everyone can imagine how they would take advantage of having God like abilities.

Jennifer Anniston is great as Grace. She’s the supportive loving girlfriend who believes in Bruce, but at the same time won’t blindly wait around forever for her boyfriend. I liked Anniston in this role because she plays the character straight and allows Carrey to be wild and crazy while at the same point not allowing Grace to be a push over.

Who else could play God but Morgan Freeman. Perfect casting in tone, eloquence, and direction. Morgan Freeman is God.

This is the movie that put Steve Carrell on the map, and I will always be thankful and revere Bruce Almighty for this fact alone.

What Were They Thinking?

Rarely do I watch a film where I can’t find some sort of critique. Bruce Almighty is a great time.

Backlot Knowledge

The phone numbers that are given in the film were real phone numbers, that led to the owners having a deluge of calls.

The monkey in the alley scene is the same monkey from Friends , Outbreak , and the Ace Ventura movies.

, , and the movies. The address for the company that God runs spells out Psalm 23 when dialed on a phone.

Tony Bennett has a cameo in the movie.

Apparently, Jim Carrey would request numerous takes for multiple scenes. (I wonder how many versions of the film exist with so many extra takes.)

Though the film is set in Buffalo, the town square and riot scene are shot on the Universal backlot.

The movie is based on the book “Almighty Me” which was written by Robert Bausch. The rights to the film were sold to Disney’s Hollywood Pictures.

Eva Mendes was originally cast as Susan Ortega but had to be recast due to conflicts with shooting 2 Fast 2 Furious .

. Jack Nicholson reportedly turned down the role of God.

Steve Carrell would star in the less than successful sequel, Evan Almighty .

. When Bruce reports from Niagara Falls, he says he is Niagara Falls, New York, but the view is from the Ontario side.

The movie as well as Jim Carrey and Jennifer Anniston were nominated for People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie Awards, and Teen Choice Awards.

The movie opened in the number one spot with almost $68 million for a three day take.

Critical Response

{Snub-Skip this Film, Overexposed-Desperate for Something to Watch, Money Shot-A Perfect Film For Any Device, Magic Hour– You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen, Award Worthy– This Film is Cinema.}

Bruce Almighty is hilarious. Jim Carrey shines in one of his best performances, and the supporting cast is fantastic. I loved the movie when I saw it at the theatre, and twenty years later it still holds up.

Of all the awards, Bruce Almighty gets the Money Shot from me. Check it out on any screen and you will laugh yourself silly.

Call Sheet

Jim Carrey as Bruce

Jennifer Anniston as Grace

Morgan Freeman as God

Philip Baker Hall as Jack Baylor

Catherine Bell as Susan Ortega

Lisa Anne Walter as Debbie

Steve Carell as Evan Baxter

Production Team:

Directed by Tom Shadyac

Produced by Universal Pictures / Spyglass Entertainment / Shady Acres Entertainment / Pit Bull Productions

Written by: Steve Koren / Mark O’Keefe / Steve Odekirk

Release Date: May 23, 2003

Budget: $81 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $242,829,261

Worldwide Box Office Gross: $484,592,874

Coming Attractions

