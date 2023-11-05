Love can be found in many ways. Peter Weir’s 1990 Green Card explores how love can even be found after you legally marry someone.

Logline

Bronte agrees to marry a man named Georges so that he can get a green card to live in America. She plans to use this marriage to gain an apartment that is only looking to rent to a married couple.

Georges and Bronte meet on the day of the wedding, say their ‘I do’s’ and then say goodbye. Bronte gains the apartment Georges has his freedom to stay in America. Thinking her commitment is over, Bronte goes back to her life, only to learn that immigration is coming to meet with her and Georges about their marriage.

Reuniting, Georges and Bronte spend time together in hopes of fooling the immigration officials, only to realize that there is a spark between them. When Georges makes a mistake during his interview, he protects Bronte and agrees to be deported.

On the cusp of being forced to leave, Bronte and Georges realize they have feelings for each other, and the hope for love endures.

High Praise

I initially had little thought that Green Card would be a great film. I was wrong. The thought of a romantic comedy with Gerard Depardieu and Andie MacDowell had no appeal to me but the skillful script by Peter Weir makes Green Card a compelling and heartfelt tale.

Depardieu has his best work in this role. Not only is Georges likable, and this character could be easily detestable, but Depardieu gets to be whimsical and silly, while playing an average person. It is easier to connect with and like someone on screen when one of the lead characters is normal and average.

I really like how Andie MacDowell is the true lead of the film. She not only is fun to watch, but viewers feel a connection with her and empathize with her choices. It’s easy to see how Bronte could fall in love with Georges, because the chemistry between MacDowell and Depardieu is electric.

What Were They Thinking

Bebe Neuwirth always deserves more screen time. She did not get enough, and that is a shame.

Backlot Knowledge

Peter Weir was nominated for an Oscar for Best Screenplay. He was also nominated for a BAFTA.

The movie won Best Picture Comedy at the Golden Globes.

Andie MacDowell and Geard Depardieu were nominated for Golden Globes.

Apparently, MacDowell was asked to gain weight for the role by director Peter Weir. MacDowell was surprised by this request as she was usually asked the opposite.

The film was delayed by a year because Depardieu was unavailable. Peter Weir made Dead Poets Society in the meantime.

in the meantime. This was Depardieu’s first American film shoot.

Depardieu was Peter Weir’s first choice for the role of Georges, but Disney executives had some reservations about a movie led by an unknown French actor.

Much of the post-production work was completed in Australia.

The film received mixed praise from critics, with most agreeing that MacDowell and Depardieu make the most of the parts.

Critical Response

{Snub-Skip this Film, Overexposed-Desperate for Something to Watch, Money Shot-A Perfect Film For Any Device, Magic Hour– You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen, Award Worthy– This Film is Cinema.}

Green Card gets the Money Shot award. This film is a fun and lovely romantic comedy that is not like typical films in the genre. Peter Weir has crafted an ingenious story that relies on the audience to be caught up in the situation of the faked marriage, while at the same time allows the two lead actors to build their characters before our eyes.

Green Card will surprise you, and no matter the device you watch it on, you will enjoy the movie.

Call Sheet

Andie MacDowell as Bronte

Gerard Depardieu as Georges

Bebe Neuwirth as Lauren

Productions Team:

Directed by Peter Weir

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Australian Film Finance Corporation / DD Productions

Written by: Peter Weir

Release Date: February 1, 1991

Budget: $12.5 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $29,888,235

