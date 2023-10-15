Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “In The Army Now”

The army reserves serve their country with a monthly commitment and teach valuable skills to many Americans. What happens if a stoner named Bones Conway enlists? That is what In The Army Now will explore.

Logline

Bones Conway and Jack Kaufman are screw ups. Fired from their jobs, they enlist in the army reserves thinking they would never see combat and would make some easy money to start their own business.

Little do these two know, joining the water filtration unit is the number one group of reserves to be called up in the time of combat. Sent to the border of Libya, Bones and Jack along with the other members of the unit, Christine, and Fred, must survive the dangers of the desert.

Escaping capture, the screwups from Glendale end up saving the day, and being all that they can be.

High Praise

I was in a bad mood when I watched this movie, and when it was over, I felt good. I laughed a lot during the film and that was just what I needed.

In The Army Now is not an award-winning movie with Oscars going to the cast and crew. Instead, it is a silly movie with likable characters that pushes its lead actor, Pauly Shore, beyond his comfort level. I personally think this is one of Shore’s best movies.

The supporting cast of David Alan Grier, Lori Petty, and Andy Dick are enjoyable and fill in the cast nicely. They each have their moments, and for the most part, portray normal people that make their characters accessible.

What Were They Thinking?

The scene where Bones and Jack are forced to kiss in front of their commanding officer to get out of combat duty would never happen today. Even for this film, it is cringy at best but offensive and silly.

Backlot Knowledge?

The army recruiting sergeant is played by Glenn Morshower. Fans of 24 will recognize him for his work on that iconic show.

will recognize him for his work on that iconic show. Brendan Fraser has a small cameo as Link from Encino Man . He can be seen during the dinner scene in the tent with some Special Forces soldiers.

. He can be seen during the dinner scene in the tent with some Special Forces soldiers. The basic training and many of the war scenes were filmed at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. At one point a sign for Fort Sill can be seen in the frame.

The film was supposed to be an R rated feature. But Disney was worried that this would alienate Shore’s teen audience.

The role of Christine was offered to Winona Ryder and Sandra Bullock, but they both turned it down.

Damon Wayans was offered the role of Fred, but he was busy working on Blankman .

. Christopher McDonald was offered the role of Sgt Stern but turned it down because he was tired of being typecast as the villain.

Pauly Shore’s thoughts on the film are mostly positive. However, he sees In The Army Now as the beginning of the end of his stardom. He was hoping to film Totally London which would have continued his character Weasel, but Disney wasn’t having it. Hoping to film this new movie after Son in Law , Disney bought the script, put it on the shelf, and forced Shore to do In The Army Now as part of his three film contract with the studio. When this film earned less of a profit than his previous Disney films. Shore was released, and his box office popularity fell apart.

as the beginning of the end of his stardom. He was hoping to film which would have continued his character Weasel, but Disney wasn’t having it. Hoping to film this new movie after , Disney bought the script, put it on the shelf, and forced Shore to do as part of his three film contract with the studio. When this film earned less of a profit than his previous Disney films. Shore was released, and his box office popularity fell apart. The movie made over $6 million on its opening weekend.

The movie was universally panned by critics.

This Critics Response

Snub-Skip this Film, Overexposed-Desperate for Something to Watch, Money Shot-A Perfect Film For Any Device, Magic Hour-A Big Screen Event

In The Army Now is by no means a deep-thinking picture of immense value to society. However, it is funny, and one of Pauly Shore’s best roles. Yes, the idea of a screwup in the army has been done many times before, and in better films. What I think makes In the Army Now such a joy is the restraint in Shore’s work, and the excellent supporting cast.

It may not have won any awards, but In The Army Now gets the Money Shot ranking from me. Sit back, relax, turn your brain off and enjoy this film on any device that you have.

Call Sheet

Pauly Shore as Bones Conway

Andy Dick as Jack Kaufman

Lori Petty as Christine Jones

David Alan Grier as Fred Ostroff

Directed by Daniel Petrie Jr.

Produced by Hollywood Pictures

Written by Steve Zacharias / Jeff Buhai / Robbie Fox

Release Date: August 12, 1994

Box Office Gross

Domestic: $28,881,266

Coming Soon

Next week a look back at Tim Robbins’ Cradle Will Rock.