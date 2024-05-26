Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Life with Mikey”

This week a look back at the Michael J. Fox comedy, Life with Mikey. Can a former child star mentor an up-and-coming talent who pick-pocketed him on the street? That’s the premise of this Touchstone Pictures comedy.

Logline

Michael Chapman is a former child star, who isn’t lighting up screens in Hollywood anymore. He’s co-owner of a child talent agency with his brother Ed, and their main star Barry, is the only reason the agency is still in business.

A chance encounter with a thief named Angie is a revelation for the washed-up television star. Michael watches as Angie tells a dramatic lie about why she was stealing, and the former actor is impressed. Thinking he’s found the next great star, Michael is shocked to learn that Angie’s father is dead and with permission from her sister, she signs a contract with the agency.

Michael has found more than just another client. When Angie shows up on Michael’s doorstep claiming she needs a place to stay, the bachelor slob must grow up. Soon the two are changing each other’s lives and bond.

The agency is an almost failed business, until Angie lands a major commercial for a national cookie company. The devil is in the details though, and soon Michael and Ed learn that Angie’s dad is very much alive and in rehab. Facing the loss of the cookie contract, Michael gets Angie’s dad to sign off on the contract, but more problems ensue. Barry is leaving the agency, losing Ed and Michael their meal ticket.

Angie sees the opportunity to help her newfound friend and agent by saving their business. Will Angie’s ploy work and save the business? Do Michael and Ed still want to run it?

High Praise

Michael J. Fox, no matter the role, is always fun to watch on screen.

Christina Vidal does a great job in her first role as Angie. She not only holds her own against Fox, and Nathan Lane, but she manages to make her character likable. This is no small task, because it is difficult to like Angie, but Vidal infuses her with a charm that is hard to not connect with.

Nathan Lane is very funny. Even when given a small role like Ed, he shines. His talent knows no bounds, or limitations in screen time.

What Were They Thinking

Cyndi Lauper has a role in the movie, and doesn’t get a chance to sing? Come on! Work with what you got folks, develop the character, and let her be a more important role than the throwaway secretary part.

Michael’s constant smoking in the film is very off putting. The fact that he argues with Angie about and mocks her requests that he stop smoking in her presence, is unacceptable. The movie was released in 1993 not 1953, everyone then knew how bad smoking was, and this part of the story would never see the light of day on the big screen now.

Backlot Knowledge

The film was nominated for a Young Artist Award for Outstanding Family Motion Picture.

Christina Vidal won a Young Artist Award for Best Youth Actress. She also received a Special Award for Most Surprising New Youth Actress.

David Krumholtz was nominated for a Young Artist Award for Best Youth Actor.

Christine Baranski has a small role as a bystander who witnesses Angie trying to pickpocket someone on the street.

The original title for the film was Give Me a Break .

. When the movie was released in the UK it went straight to video.

Eddie Murphy turned down the lead role so that he could star in another Disney delight, The Distinguished Gentleman .

. Mandy Patinkin has a cameo as the angry driver who Fox almost hits.

The two wrestlers that Michael takes Angie to are played by Jerry Lawler and Jeff Jarrett.

There are numerous Disney animation songs alluded to and sung throughout the film.

On its opening weekend, the movie made over three and half million dollars.

Critical Response

The movie was by no means a blockbuster success, and the story lacked any real creativity in plot. However, Michael J. Fox is charming, and Christina Vidal as Angie was a delight. Is Life with Mikey a classic? No! In fact, it is easily forgettable.

I did enjoy the movie. I did laugh at many parts that were trying to be funny, and I was happy to watch the film. It may not be a gem from the Disney vault, but Life with Mikey gets the Clapper award.

Looking for something different that brings you the nostalgia of the 1990’s poor choices, and bad fashion, then look no further. Life with Mikey is the perfect film for any device.

My Hot Take

It may be a comedy, but Life with Mikey is a brutal takedown of the pitfalls of childhood stardom, and how Hollywood has no use for the cute kid that outgrows the one tangible quality that has brought them fame.

There are moments of laughter, but Life with Mikey could be seen as a depressing look at how the star-making machine chews up and spits out children and the devastating effects of washed-up fame. Michael Chapman is not a character to identify with, nor connect with. He’s someone to pity and treat like a charity case.

Call Sheet

Michael J. Fox as Michael Chapman

Christina Vidal as Angie Vega

Nathan Lane as Ed Chapman

Cyndi Lauper as Geena Briganti

David Krumholtz as Barry Corman

Production Team:

Directed by James Lapine

Produced by Touchstone Pictures

Written by Marc Lawrence

Release Date: June 4, 1993

Domestic Box Office Gross: $12,440,858

