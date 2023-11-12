Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Runaway Bride”

What happens when an obsessive reporter shows up in your hometown to write about your penchant for ditching husbands at the altar? In Runaway Bride, true love takes place, when a restraining order is what’s needed.

Logline

Ike Graham is a columnist in search of a new topic when he learns of a story about a woman named Maggie Carpenter who has left three husbands at the altar. Dubbing her the runaway bride, Ike publishes his column, which regularly insults and degrades women, and the writer thinks he has a hit.

When Maggie learns about the national publication, she crusades successfully to show how Ike lied, gets him fired, and goes about her life. Ike is dejected but decides to learn more about this runaway bride. Arriving in her hometown, he meets Maggie and informs her he is writing a story about her.

Spending time in town, Ike meets Maggie’s family and her fiancé, and falls in love with the subject of his story. Maggie too sees a connection in the conniving reporter, and the two show their true feelings, which results in her leaving one more groom at the altar before she and Ike can finally settle down.

High Praise

Hector Elizondo is always a positive addition to any film. I feel the same way about Rita Wilson.

Julia Roberts is always perfect on screen, and she makes viewers like Maggie a lot.

What Were They Thinking

Ike Graham is a chauvinistic pig who regularly insults women for his own success. He sticks his nose into the life of private citizen Maggie Carpenter, upends her normalcy, and we are supposed to root for these two to get together at the end.

I do not like Ike Graham. There is no way I would ever want him to marry Maggie. How on earth are we supposed to think well of this guy, when he proves what type of a person he is through his writing. Am I supposed to believe he has changed? There is no proof in the movie that he feels bad and repents for his awful treatment of women.

Moreover, Ike’s actions are predatory and invasive. How on earth is he the likable one? I like Coach Bob, that’s who Maggie should have married. Ike comes off as an obsessed stalker who is dangerous, not husband material, and in need of a restraining order.

Runaway Bride checks every box in the cliché department. I’m not opposed to cliches, cliches work because that is what people like, but this film is the definition of what we all thought was the perfect romantic comedy in the 1990s. Looking back now, we were wrong,

Backlot Knowledge

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere were nominated for a Blockbuster Entertainment Award for their roles in the film.

Joan Cusack won a Blockbuster Entertainment Award for her work in the film.

Sela Ward has a bit part in the bar at the start of the film. Her character doesn’t think much of Ike.

Larry Miller has an uncredited role as the barman at the start of the film.

Julia Roberts refused to do any sequel to Pretty Woman . She only agreed to this movie if it was a standalone film.

. She only agreed to this movie if it was a standalone film. Football great Johnny Unitas has a cameo in the film. He can be seen as an extra on the bench outside of the bakery.

Allan Kent plays the small but pivotal role of the photographer, which causes Maggie’s last wedding dash. He also played the waiter in Pretty Woman who caught Vivian’s (Julia Roberts) flying escargot.

Kathleen Marshall, Garry Marshall’s daughter, plays Cousin Cindy.

Director Gary Marshall plays the first baseman at the softball game.

The film was shot in Berlin, Maryland, which did wonders for boosting local tourism.

Laurie Metcalf’s role as Betty Trout is uncredited.

The film had been in development for ten years with numerous actors and directors linked throughout the decade.

The movie had an opening day gross of $12 million and would go on to gross $35 million on its opening weekend.

Roger Ebert wasn’t a fan of the movie, giving the film 2/4 stars, and stating that this wasn’t the best script for Gere or Roberts.

The soundtrack to the movie hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200 Charts and was certified platinum.

Apparently, Gere was willing to commit to the film, but only if the studio could get Roberts for the part. When Gere and Roberts were signed on to the movie, they had to convince Garry Marshall’s wife to delay a trip to Australia so he could direct the movie.

Marshall’s wife would have a one line speaking part in the dress shop.

Julia Roberts apparently earned $17 million for her work, while Gere got $12 million.

Gere later admitted in an interview that Runaway Bride lacked the magic of Pretty Woman.

Critical Response

Snub-Skip this Film, Overexposed-Desperate for Something to Watch, Money Shot-A Perfect Film For Any Device, Magic Hour– You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen, Award Worthy– This Film is Cinema.}

Runaway Bride gets the Snub Award, skip this movie. I was never a fan of Pretty Woman, in fact I have a lot of complaints about that film, but Runaway Bride is not worth your time. I find it hard to believe that audiences made this a blockbuster.

Ike Graham is nothing special. Maggie has issues that she needs to work through, and in no way is their marriage going to last. She should have called the police the moment he showed up in town. That’s how the movie should have ended.

Call Sheet

Julia Roberts as Maggie Carpenter

Richard Gere as Ike Graham

Joan Cusack as Peggy Flemming

Hector Elizondo as Fisher

Rita Wilson as Ellie Graham

Christopher Meloni as Bob

Production Team:

Directed by Garry Marshall

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Paramount Pictures / Interscope Communications

Written by Josann McGibbon and Sara Parriott

Release Date: July 30, 1999

Budget: $70 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $152,257,509

Worldwide Box Office Gross: $309,460,292

Coming Attractions

Next week, I’m feeling a need; a Need for Speed review.