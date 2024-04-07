Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Stella”

This week, Bette Midler learns to raise her daughter Jenny on her own in the heartwarming family drama, Stella.

Logline

Stella is a barmaid in tiny Watertown. She is good at her job, and when she meets a doctor named Stephen, the two have a passionate romance, which leads to Stella getting pregnant. Refusing Stephen’s offer of marriage, and abortion, Stella has the child and names her Jenny.

Over the proceeding years, with failed romances with her friend Ed, and bringing Stephen back into Jenny’s life, Stella watches Jenny grow, and showers her with the love and care that any child needs from their parent.

Jenny is doing well in school and close to graduation which could lead to her going to college. The problem that Stella realizes is that Jenny is falling prey to the small town, poor side of life, that Stella and her live in. A romance with a thug named Jim, has Jenny getting into trouble with the police. Wanting more for her daughter, Stella concocts a plan with Stephen and his fiancé to take Jenny and ensure that she gets the best of her life.

Staging a fight with her daughter, Jenny leaves her mother behind. Years later, it’s time for Jenny’s wedding, and the caring daughter does her best to find Stella and include her in the big day. Though Jenny may say I do without her mother next to her, Stella is not far watching her daughter with joy in her heart.

High Praise

Bette Midler and Trini Alvarado have great chemistry as mother and daughter, and their scenes are wonderful. There is something that is wholesome and real about the daily struggles that their characters have that makes this viewer feel like the movie is less fantasy and more real.

Midler has a tough job in the role of Stella. The character is outrageous at times, crass, and flamboyant. Midler steers deftly with her performance by giving Stella a balance that makes the audience like her.

What Were They Thinking

Stephen Collins is tough to watch on screen. His admission of guilt to his crimes makes any of his work difficult to take in. No fault to the filmmakers, but Collins’ presence in the film has not aged well.

John Goodman should have had more of a presence in the film. Ed is a character that could have been developed more. I’m thankful that John Candy did not join the film. It would have left him no room to shine.

Backlot Knowledge

The film received two Razzie Award nominations, one for Midler’s performance, and one for the song ‘One More Cheer for Me’.

On the DVD jacket for the film, images of Bette Midler from Beaches are used in the artwork.

Producers had wanted John Candy for the role of Ed. Midler reportedly wanted him to audition for the role, which did not sit right with Candy, and he chose to abandon the role.

The movie is based on the 1923 novel Stella Dallas by Olive Higgins Prouty.

This is the third time the book has been adapted for the screen. Previously it was released in 1925 and 1937 as Stella Dallas.

. The film was not well received by many critics. Los Angeles Times critic Peter Rainer asked in his review, “Do we really need to be put through another version o f Stella Dallas .” Well Peter, the last film was made in 1937, and there is 60 years between the two, so big deal.

Roger Ebert was a fan of the movie and gave the film 3 1/2 stars in his review.

The movie opened at the number two spot, just behind Driving Miss Daisy.

Stella was a huge success when it was released on VHS.

The movie was based in Watertown, NY, which is only forty-five minutes from this writer’s home.

Ben Stiller plays Jenny’s thuggish boyfriend Jim.

Critical Response

{Snub-Skip this Film, Overexposed-Desperate for Something to Watch, Clapper-A Perfect Film For Any Device, Magic Hour– You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen, Award Worthy– This Film is Cinema.}

Stella is a little Overexposed, but enjoyable. Bette Midler makes Stella a character that the audience can root for. Midler is at her best in trying to make this well-known story interesting and she gives her character enough heart and balance for the audience to care about the story.

If you are looking to complete your Bette Midler watch party, then Stella is a must. If you are bored and in need of something new, then Stella is the one for you.

Best Quotable Line

“I read them women’s magazines, you know. The ones that tell you how to get a better life. They say, ‘Go in a new direction.’ I wanna say, ‘Where’s the door?’” (Stella)

This is an excellent quote from Midler’s Stella, and quite honestly a perfect takedown on the motivational posters and phrases that offer no help to someone who is downtrodden.

Call Sheet

Bette Midler as Stella

Stephen Collins as Stephen

Trini Alvarado as Jenny

John Goodman as Ed

Production Team

Directed by John Erman

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Silver Screen Partners III / The Samuel Goldwyn Company

Written by Olive Higgins Prouty / Robert Getchell

Release Date: February 2, 1990

Budget: $19 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $20,240,128

Coming Attractions

