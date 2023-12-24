Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Step Up”

Can dance save your life or change your future? With the help of Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum is about to find out in this week’s film, Step Up.

Logline

Tyler Gage is a troubled kid with a future that is in doubt. With his friends Mac and Skinny, Tyler regularly prowls the streets and just skirts the law with his hooliganism. His foster parents have little patience for their troublesome ward.

When Tyler is forced into community service at a performing arts school, he meets Nora and Tyler’s life changes. At first, he looks to complete his service and be done with the upper-class life as fast as possible. When Nora needs a new rehearsal partner, Tyler is the only one willing to step up (pun intended) to the challenge.

Throughout their weeks of rehearsal, Tyler influences Nora on her dance, and Nora helps Tyler to see the possibility of what he might accomplish. Mac and Skinny just want their friend back, but Tyler is on a journey of growth that is unstoppable.

Nora and Tyler hit some bumps in their partnership and their burgeoning relationship. When she needs him the most, Tyler proves his love and comes through for Nora.

High Praise

Tatum and Dewan have incredible chemistry and it is easy to see how they fell in love with each other on screen.

Dewan takes the Nora role and adds a level of talent and spark that makes this stereotypical character stand out. The Nora character has been done multiple times in dozens of movies, but Dewan makes her memorable.

Tatum plays the thuggish Tyler with a heart well. He shows depth and layers to the streetwise teen, who wants to succeed, but struggles to see hope.

What Were They Thinking

The film is filled to the brim with cliches. They are everywhere and so free flowing that it would be impossible to avoid them.

Step Up is a dance film. If you don’t like dance, then this is not the movie for you.

Backlot Knowledge

The movie was nominated for three Teen Choice Award. Tatum and Dewan won for best Dance Sequence.

The movie opened at over $20 million on it’s first three days at the box office.

Dewan and Tatum fell in love on the set and married in 2009. They divorced in 2018.

Director Anne Fletcher makes an appearance in the film as Nora’s dance teacher.

Dewan had her tattoos covered up for the film.

Director of Photography Michael Seresin has a cameo in the film as the janitor that hands Tatum the mop and bucket.

The film was originally titled Music High.

In some countries, the film was referred to as Sexy Dance.

The film was shot on location in Baltimore.

Critical Response

Step Up is a simple straightforward formulaic film. There is nothing special about the movie because it has been done multiple times before and will be copied and repeated for dozens of years to come.

What I found the most compelling to the film is Dewan and Tatum. Their chemistry is clear from their first scene together. They play off each other well, and it is simple to see how they would marry a couple of years later.

Dewan and Tatum make a great team, and while the film is not the best of the Touchstone Pictures vault, it gets the Money Shot award. It’s the perfect film for any device.

Call Sheet

Channing Tatum as Tyler Gage

Jenna Dewan as Nora Clark

Damaine Radcliffe as Mac Carter

De’Shawn Washington as Skinny Carter

Productions Team:

Directed by Anne Fletcher

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Summit Entertainment / Offspring Entertainment

Written by: Duane Adler, Melissa Rosenberg

Release Date: August 11, 2006

Budget: $12 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $65,328,121

Worldwide Box Office Gross: $114,197,742

