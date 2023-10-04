First Look at Tracy Morgan as the Easter Bunny in Season 2 of “The Santa Clauses”

Disney+ has shared a first look image of Tracy Morgan starring as the Easter Bunny in the upcoming second season of The Santa Clauses.

What’s Happening:

Christmas can’t happen without Santa’s right hand man, the Easter Bunny! And in season 2 of The Santa Clauses , the Easter Bunny is played by Saturday Night Live alum Tracy Morgan.

In the series' sophomore season, the Calvin family is back at the North Pole, as Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) continues his role as Santa Claus after his retirement plans were thwarted when he failed to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Cal (Austin Kane) to eventually take over the "family business" as Santa Claus.

In addition to Tim Allen, who will executive produce and reprise the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin, season two stars: Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus Devin Bright as Noel Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as Kris Kringle Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa



Matilda Lawler will also reprise her role of Santa’s chief of staff, Betty, as a recurring guest star along with: Marta Kessler as Olga Liam Kyle as Gary Isabella Bennett as Edie Sasha Knight as Crouton Ruby Jay as Riley Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch

Alongside Allen, award-winning Jack Burditt ( 30 Rock , Modern Family ) will continue as executive producer and showrunner.

Season two of The Santa Clauses will debut with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, November 8th, followed by new episodes weekly.